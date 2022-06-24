California, Oregon, Washington pledge to defend abortion rights

Los Angeles: Three liberal West Coast states banded together Friday to issue a joint pledge to defend abortion rights, in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade.

“The governors of California, Oregon and Washington today issued a Multi-State Commitment to defend access to reproductive health care, including abortion and contraceptives, and committed to protecting patients and doctors against efforts by other states to export their abortion bans to our states,” a statement said.