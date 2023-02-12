Call for preemptive campaigns to fight drug menace

KUWAIT: Launching preemptive awareness campaigns are necessary for the overall state efforts to tackle the evils of narcotics, said Governor of Al-Ahmadi on Sunday. Speaking at the opening of an awareness exhibition against drugs in the Ahmadi educational district, Governor Sheikh Fawaz Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah affirmed that the event came in line with the Kuwaiti government’s efforts to battle drug addiction and narcotics.

He expressed support towards the government efforts to prevent drugs from proliferating in the country, commending the recent operations, which resulted in the confiscation of large quantities of narcotics. Delivering similar remarks, head of public relations at the National Anti-drugs Media Project (Ghiras) Khaled Al-Fadhli said that they were keen on partaking in the exhibition to assist youth and steer them away from drugs. He noted that Ghiras would continue to lend support to all those willing to prevent the spread of drugs in the country. – KUNA