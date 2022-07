KUWAIT: Camels are pictured at the camels’ market in the Erhaiya desert area, 45 km South of Kuwait City on July 7, 2022, ahead of the Eid Al-Adha holiday. The prices range between KD 400 and KD 550, according to vendors at the market, who say that up to seven people can share a camel for sacrifice during the holiday. – Photos by Yasser Al-Zayyat