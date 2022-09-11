Campaign spending outlined ahead of Assembly elections

By Faten Omar

KUWAIT: The 10-day registration period for the elections ended with 376 candidates in the running – 349 men and 27 women. Candidates are now getting ready for the vote, scheduled to be held on Sept 29. With the start of campaigns for the parliamentary elections, many election headquarters have opened throughout Kuwait’s governorates to welcome potential voters. Costs for an individual campaign have increased by about 20 to 50 percent, according to Talal Al-Fadhli, a specialist in electoral preparations.

“Candidates spend between KD 150,000 to KD 2 million on electoral campaigns, especially in areas where campaign preparations have reached their peak and after the COVID-19 pandemic. The cost depends on the candidate’s vision. If the candidate spends less than KD 150,000, the chances of losing will be much less. The minimum cost of electoral campaigns reflects the seriousness and strength of the candidate,” he added.

According to Fadhli, the cost of electoral campaigns includes billboards on main roads, setting up tents, invitation cards, advertisements and hospitality expenses, with campaign costs being paid either from the candidate’s own pocket or collected from friends and family. He added the use of social media has become popular in electoral campaigns, as it is the fastest and easiest mode of communication. Twitter costs amount to KD 200 to KD 300 per tweet, while media packages with at least 20 mainstream media outlets cost between KD 500 to KD 1,500, adding being a trend on Twitter can cost a candidate around KD 150 to KD 300.

“Social media has now become the most widespread and influential means to communicate in Kuwaiti society, in addition to being the least expensive compared to newspapers and television channels,” Fadhli said. He told Kuwait Times candidates also spend money to promote themselves. “The cost of an electoral campaign includes KD 500 to KD 1,500 for making a promotional video, which on regular days might only cost KD 30,” he explained.

“The facilities at the campaign center, which includes a tent, service costs and buffet hall for 10 days cost around KD 18,000 to KD 20,000, aside from the buffet which costs around KD 800. The cost for billboards for the first two weeks comes to KD 50,000, and for the last two weeks, the price is doubled. Finally, some candidates hire a person responsible for following up and reminding potential voters and their family and friends to vote for the candidate,” Fadhli said.

Fadhli pointed out the logistical support sector is the largest beneficiary of campaign spending, especially restaurants, hospitality providers and tent suppliers, followed by the advertising and media sector, in light of the high number of candidates in this year’s elections.