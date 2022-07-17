CAN celebrates Eid with children in hospitals

By Abdellatif Sharaa

KUWAIT: Chairman of the Board of Cancer Aware Nation (CAN) campaign Dr Khalid Ahmad Al-Saleh said the “our Eid is better with CAN” initiative continues in greeting children cancer patients on Eid Al-Adha, especially after the positive effects it showed on previous occasions, and on children whose treatment is a lengthy one.

Saleh said campaign members and volunteers who made field visits to hospitals during Eid attempted to support the children psychologically through the campaign’s goals, especially those who had to stay hospitalized for lengthy periods due to the treatment protocols which may take several months.

Committee members lauded the role of doctors and nurses who are carrying out their great role in treating children, especially that their treatment starts with the psychological aspect and the attempt to make them happy. Saleh thanked all participants in this campaign, adding that there are partners in success led by Director of National Bank of Kuwait children hospital Dr Ali Al-Mulla Ali and volunteers, who are supporting CAN’s efforts at all times.