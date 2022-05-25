CAN trains 2,170 nurses by end of Feb

KUWAIT: Chairman of the National Campaign for Cancer Awareness (CAN) Dr Khalid Al-Saleh said four new training courses for health ministry nurses will be held from May 24 to June 14 in cooperation with the nursing services department. Saleh pointed to the importance of the role of nursing teams in providing health services. They carry out doctors’ prescribed treatments, so they are the pillars of presenting medicine. Therefore, it is a must to boost their knowledge with regards to cancer.

Dr Saleh said 2,170 nurses of both genders were trained by the end of February, adding that these courses are within CAN’s strategy to promote awareness about cancer, which includes organizing specialized courses for nurses. He said the campaign seeks the help of experienced specialists in this field in its training program, adding CAN trains nurses on communications skills with patients and family members, especially cancer patients.

He said a comprehensive program was prepared for trainees that includes definition of cancer, its stages and its prevalence in Kuwait and around the world, in addition to diagnosis, treatment, prevention, early detection and recovery. Saleh said taking interest in training nurses is due to their proximity to the patient, family and doctors, so training them with correct information about cancer prepares them to answer any question scientifically.