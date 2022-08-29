Candidacy registration for Kuwaiti parliamentary elections begins

Those eager to run for the National Assembly at the 2022 elections began submitting their papers to the Interior Ministry’s elections affairs department Monday morning with the process continuing until September seventh.

Candidates must provide necessary documents to the department headquarters in Shuwaikh residential area on a daily basis between 7:30 am to 1:30 pm local-time.

The department would hand in documents to the nominees who then head to the police departments of their respective constituency to file in their candidacy papers.

The National Assembly elections would be held on September 29th. – KUNA