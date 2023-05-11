Candidates urge end to political disputes

By B Izzak

KUWAIT: The number of candidates for the June 6 parliamentary polls rose to 170 after 28 new hopefuls registered on Thursday, as candidates called for an end to lingering political disputes that have stalled development in the country for years. The new candidates included 10 former MPs, raising their number to 47. They also included seven members of the court-annulled 2022 National Assembly, raising their number in the race to 39.

The total number of candidates after seven days of registration is still very modest, compared to 321 candidates who registered after seven days in the run up to the September 2022 elections. Registration ends on Sunday while withdrawal of candidates continues until seven days before the election day. Candidates called for an end to political disputes that rocked the country for most of the past two decades, stressing that Kuwait has retreated in almost all fields as a result of political crises.

“We are no longer dealing with real statesmen but rather with amateur politicians where different groups attack each other. We need wisdom to overcome these differences and focus our work on priorities,” former MP Hisham Al-Saleh said after registering. He said that Kuwait has retreated in all fields because of disputes and the country is being harmed by its own people.

Former MP Ahmad Al-Fadhl strongly criticized the opposition, saying they are a group of failed people and thus have no power to deliver and achieve, adding the National Assembly speaker was changed while holes still fill Kuwait streets.

Former MP Mohammad Al-Hadiya said that the ongoing political crisis has paralyzed the country and the Assembly chamber has become a place for disputes.

Candidates also called for comprehensive political reforms and urged Kuwaiti voters to turn out in large numbers at the ballot boxes to elect the best. Former MP Hasan Jowhar said there are attempts to discourage voters from going to the polls, while former MP Mohammad Hayef said millions of dinars are being pumped into the election. One of the leaders of the Kuwaiti resistance during the 1990-91 Iraqi invasion, Mohammad Al-Fajji, filed his papers for the first time on Thursday and called on voters to ensure that corrupt forces fail.