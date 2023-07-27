Captagon pills seized, three suspect nabbed

KUWAIT: The Ministry of Interior announced on Thursday the thwarting of the smuggling of about one million Captagon pills that three suspects of Arab nationality tried to smuggle into the country through the port of Shuwaikh. The banned substances were hidden in a container carrying cement building materials in a secret and innovative way.

The General Directorate of Security Relations and Media at the ministry confirmed in a press release that the security operatives, in cooperation with the General Directorate of Customs and in joint coordination with the General Directorate of Drug Control in Kuwait and Qatar, were able to thwart the smuggling operation. The statement explained that the suspects have been referred to the competent authorities in order to take all necessary legal measures against them.

The officials thanked the Qatari security authorities for the fruitful cooperation with regard to the security of the two countries, especially with regard to the scourge of drugs, stressing the keenness of the first deputy prime minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Talal Khalid Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah to intensify security and field follow-up efforts to repel all operations against narcotic substances. – KUNA