Car mechanics face multiple problems amid pandemic

By Nawara Fattahova

KUWAIT: Car technicians are facing a variety of problems – some with customers and others with landlords, as well as with the authorities. Yasin, a car mechanic told Kuwait Times about a new rule set by the Municipality. “A few weeks back, a municipal inspector passed by and gave us a warning, saying we are not allowed to open the hood of any vehicle outside the garage. But we have limited space in the garage, and also need to serve customers who come when the garage is full. Also, if a vehicle is overheating, we have to reduce the temperature of the car outside the garage,” he explained.

The municipal staff didn’t suggest any solution. “We asked for an additional license for the space in front of the garage, as we already pay rent for the whole space including the pavement. But they refused and said the pavement cannot be licensed. The inspectors also said we are responsible for any waste outside the garage, so even if someone passing by throws any rubbish on the street, we have to clean it,” added Yasin.

Hasan, a technician at automotive denting and painting shop, complained of not getting paid for his work by customers. “It has happened many times, and is still happening. Some customers after receiving the car drive away and stop answering my calls. Sometimes they say they will go to the bank to withdraw money or tell me to wait till they get their salary, but they never come back. Some customers are honest and actually come back when they get paid,” he told Kuwait Times.

“All those who drove away and didn’t come back have been men, as I never faced problems with women. I have never reported any case at the police station, although I know they can be caught, as I don’t like to get in trouble, especially with Kuwaitis. I know they can later make problems for me. The highest bill a customer didn’t pay was for KD 280,” Hasan said.

Abu Shanab, another car mechanical in Shuwaikh, complained competition has increased recently. “We are not doing well. Our revenues have fallen a lot. New garages have entered the business lately and provide very cheap services. Customers are looking for a cheap price, so I had to reduce the charges for my work to face the high competition and be able to work,” he pointed out.

Another garage in Shuwaikh complained of the poor quality of some commercial spare parts, saying the market is awash with them. “More than once we were embarrassed in front of our customers, as we fixed their cars with these spare parts that were not genuine and broke after two or three months. So now we always ask the customer to buy the parts themselves. We also advise them to buy genuine parts,” stressed Bilal, a car mechanic.

“In general, business was much better before the pandemic. Now it’s more difficult as we have less work. Also, rising rent is a problem, as the landlord increased our rent from KD 730 to KD 850. I had to release one of the workers to compensate for the rent increase. If I don’t make a profit for a month, I will be paying for two to three months to make up the shortfall,” added Bilal.