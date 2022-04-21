Caricaturists showcase works to pledge solidarity with Palestine

By Nawara Fattahova

KUWAIT: To express solidarity with Palestine, the Kuwait Cartoon Society is hosting an art exhibition ‘Jerusalem in the Eyes of Artists’ at its premises in Daiya till the end of Ramadan. Twenty-five caricaturists from Kuwait and other Arab nationalities are participating in this exhibition with over 50 pictures.

Palestinian Ambassador to Kuwait Rami Tahboub said through this exhibition, the Kuwaiti people are expressing their feelings towards the Palestinian issue. “This exhibition was organized in less than four days. I would like to thank the Kuwait Cartoon Society for this initiative and all the artists who are participating in this exhibition. We won’t let the Zionist occupier desecrate the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and they will pay for their crime,” he said.

“Their support gives our people the strength and power to be resilient and strengthens our resolve to face the Zionist occupation in Palestine. It also reflects what Palestine means for the people of Kuwait and its leadership. Since ages, we know about Kuwait’s attitude towards our case, and we are glad and feel proud of this Kuwaiti attitude,” he added.

“I appreciate the visit of the Iraqi and the Moroccan ambassadors, which reflects the position of their countries. I also excuse all those who couldn’t come as I know that everyone is busy during Ramadan and they have many responsibilities,” concluded Tahboub.

Iraqi Ambassador to Kuwait Almanhal Al-Safi said that he is pleased to see the warm feelings expressed in the artworks at this exhibition. “Kuwait is always supporting the Palestinians on all levels, as well as Iraq and other countries. We pray to God that the days of relief are near for the Palestinians,” he said.

Kuwaiti caricaturist Mohammed Thalaab noted that the exhibition was held in a very short time and after the latest dramatic events in Jerusalem. “This is an initiative by the Kuwait Cartoon Society in solidarity with Palestine, as caricature is very effective worldwide. Organizing such an exhibition is our responsibility. All the images are related to the latest events in Jerusalem. Last year we also held a similar art exhibition for Palestine,” he said.