New York: Casper Ruud reached the US Open final and closed in on the world number one ranking with a four-set victory over Karen Khachanov on Friday.

Ruud defeated the Russian 7-6 (7/5), 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 in the semi-final and will face either Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz or Frances Tiafoe of the United States in Sunday’s championship match.

It will be world number seven Ruud’s second Grand Slam final of the season after finishing runner-up to Rafael Nadal at the French Open in June.