Cats can improve mental health of owners: Studies

By Faten Omar

KUWAIT: Many studies have proven that cats can improve the general well-being of their owners. Owning a cat can make its owner have better psychological health by reducing stress and anxiety. Also, a cat’s purring can help lower blood pressure and relax the nervous system, in addition to helping provide anti-anxiety benefits and lower risk of heart disease. A study showed people who own cats are less likely to die from a heart attack than those who do not own pets. Cat owners also tend to be introverted, trustworthy and down-to-earth.

Ali Sami, 29, affirmed to Kuwait Times that he is emotionally attached to his cat, who he considers his best friend. “I refuse to let him sleep at night on the floor or in his pet bed, but rather I share my own bed with him. The blessing of having a friend is in reducing loneliness, as cats are known to be affectionate and kind. They can help reduce feelings of loneliness, and it is almost as good as having a romantic partner. I confirm that having pets gives more feelings of compassion to their owner,” he said.

Aziza Ahmad, 61, grew up in a pet-loving home, and inherited this love from her parents. “Although I loved pets when I was young, I refused to allow my daughter to get a cat, until she adopted one without my permission, and this is where our life changed. Now my cat Nancy is my friend to the point that she feels me without speaking, so whenever I am depressed or have bad feelings, she approaches me,” she said, adding, “I spoil my cat more than my own children.”

Dima Adel, 25, confirms that raising pets is a great solution for those who suffer from feelings of loneliness and betrayal. She said some of her friends beat loneliness by raising pets, and believes pets are the source of happiness. “I do not feel lonely at all as long as I am with my loyal cat (Antar), to whom I am very attached. He is a very smart cat and I consider him my loyal friend because he feels me a lot,” she said. Adel indicated her cat also improved her sleep quality, as sleeping with a cat gives her a feeling of comfort and calm. It also boosts her self-esteem, which helps in dealing with her struggles better.