Celebratory drone show by TEC

KUWAIT: Touristic Enterprises Company (TEC) and Zain collaborated to organize a spectacular aerial drone show on Monday in celebration of Kuwait’s National Day and Liberation Day. The show featured 2,000 drones that took to the skies of Kuwait City, creating awe-inspiring animated displays that left spectators spellbound.

Touristic Enterprises Company (TEC) organized a spectacular aerial drone show on Monday, February 20th in celebration of Kuwait’s National Day and Liberation Day. The show featured 2,000 drones that took to the skies of Kuwait City – creating awe-inspiring animated displays that left spectators spellbound.

The show commenced with a breathtaking depiction of a massive Kuwaiti flag, followed by the slogan “Dignity and Pride”. The drones showcased glimpses into the history of Kuwait, including the traditional practice of pearl diving, aspects of bedouin life, and key events that marked Kuwait’s journey into a modern nation. It also featured some of Kuwait’s most iconic and recognizable urban landmarks, such as the majestic Seif Palace, the parliament building, the magnificent Grand Mosque, and the iconic Kuwait Towers among others.

The displays ended with images of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait and His Highness the Crown Prince. The event was organized as part of the celebratory spirit that grips the nation in February, and enjoyed a large turnout of audience, including board members and executive management of TEC. The dazzling display of aerial artistry served as a fitting prelude to other shows scheduled to take place. – Photos by Yasser Al-Zayyat