Chairman of Islamic charity tours Kuwait-funded schools in North Lebanon

Beirut: Chairman of the International Islamic Charitable Organization and Special Adviser to the UN Secretary General, Dr. Abdullah Al-Maatouq, affirmed on Monday keenness on “educational empowerment for students constitute the real wealth for nations.” Al-Maatouq, the head of the Kuwait-headquartered organization, made the remarks to KUNA while visiting a number of Kuwait-funded charitable schools that host more than 7,000 Syrian refugee students since ten years ago.

“These schools make hope” for the young refugees, he indicated while inspecting the schools with company of a delegation from “Al-Tamayuz” society headed by the chairman Khaled Al-Sbaihee.

Al-Maatouq underlined significant role of the special classes for students with learning difficulties.

Al-Sbaihee, for his part, said the schools sponsored by the two Kuwaiti associations are exemplary at the level of developing education for the Syrian refugees, noting that its students made high scores.

The Kuwaiti charitable schools have pursued various activities for the tenth year, establishing special classes for the gifted, providing psychological and social support The Kuwaiti delegation kick started its tour in the north in Tripoli, where they visited “Kuwait Al-Hekma School.” The city Mufti, Sheikh Mohammad Imam praised in a statement to KUNA the State of Kuwait for caring for Syrian refugees.

The Kuwaiti visitors proceeded to “Kuwait Al-Fajr Al-Thaniya” in the Beddawi region, north of the coastal city of Tripoli. Students greeted them with artistic works and paintings. The school rector, Ahmad Abbas, hailed the Kuwaiti charitable organization for supporting the students.

They also visited the center for students of teaching difficulties. The center’s rector, Ali Al-Jamal told KUNA that the personnel provide academic and psychological support for these students.

Accompanying the delegation were Dr. Mazen Al-Khatib, the director of higher education at the Lebanese ministry of education, the Kuwaiti First Secretary Yassin Al-Majed and a UN official.