Chance of light rain in Kuwait Monday; heavy rain Tuesday

KUWAIT: The Kuwait Meteorological Department expects chances of light rain on Monday which may gradually increase to sporadic heavy rain on Tuesday as it peaks in the afternoon and continues until Wednesday morning.

Amira Al-Azmi, Head of the Navigational Forecasting Department at the Department, told Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) on Sunday that the country is expected to be affected by a rainy situation as a result of the extension of a surface depression accompanied by a moist air mass that coincides with the presence of an air depression in the upper layers of the atmosphere. This might lead to the multiplication of low and medium clouds accompanied by thunderstorms and a decrease in horizontal visibility in some areas.

She added that the chance of light rain is likely on Monday with light to moderate southeasterly winds that are gradually gaining, especially in coastal areas, with waves rising at night to more than 6 feet. Al-Azmi expected them to increase.

Al-Azmi expected that the intensity of the rain could gradually pick up from Tuesday and it will peak from afternoon until Wednesday morning. It is expected to moderate in its entirety with active to strong winds at a speed of more than 70 kilometers per hour, leading to turbulent waves as they may reach a height of 8 feet.

It is expected that the maximum temperatures will rise significantly on Monday and Tuesday between 24 and 27 degrees Celsius and then drop again on Wednesday. She indicated that the gradual improvement in the atmosphere begins from Wednesday when clouds and chances of rain drop with the progression of a high atmospheric extension. It will be accompanied by a cold air mass, and the weather tends to be cold during the day and cold to very cold at night, especially over open areas with chances of fog formation. – KUNA