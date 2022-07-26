Chance of rain Friday as ‘unusual weather’ hits Kuwait

KUWAIT: Kuwait is expected to be affected by unusual weather conditions in the next few days, including a chance of rain and thunderstorms on Friday that may last for several days, veteran meteorologist Essa Ramadan said. A maritime air mass originating from the Arabian Sea and Arabian Gulf is expected to hit Kuwait on Thursday, raising humidity and chance for accumulation of rain clouds, Ramadan explained in a statement, noting that this phenomenon happens very rarely in Kuwait at this time of the summer.