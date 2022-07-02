KuwaitOther News

Charging spots pop up around Kuwait as electric cars become more popular

KUWAIT: A fully designated parking spot for electric vehicles. - KUNA photos

KUWAIT: The global push for cleaner modes of transportation had a great leap with electric vehicles becoming more popular in recent years. In Kuwait, one might be able to spot electric cars roaming around with said vehicles using electric charging spots, which started to pop-up in several locations throughout the country. Being environment friendly and aware is perhaps the main driving force behind electric vehicles with several car companies now providing this option for eager clients. – KUNA

