Childhood cancer has 80% recovery rate if detected early: Doctor

KUWAIT: The National Campaign for Cancer Awareness (CAN) Chairman Dr Khalid Al-Saleh urged mothers to check their children for early symptoms of cancer, noting that the recovery rate could reach over 80 percent in cases of early detection. The statement came as CAN representatives, along with Kuwait Social Association and Kuwait Society for Preventing Cancer and Smoking, visited cancer patients at Kuwait Cancer Control Center (KCCC) and National Bank of Kuwait Children Hospital in the presence of CAN representatives Dr Suad Al-Hawal, Dr Adel Al-Fahad and Dr Bader Al-Mishal.

Saleh congratulated workers in the health sector and patients on Eid Al-Adha and lauded their role in society. He lauded the mothers who are the closest to the children and have the responsibility to check the primary symptoms in cancer cases. He called for changing children’s lifestyles to ensure they stay away from cancer risk factors. He said there are around 160 new pediatric cancer cases every year, the most common of which is leukemia, which makes up 40 percent of total cases, followed by brain cancer. Team leader Dr Al-Hawal said the visit on the second day of Eid was successful, with volunteers distributing gifts and flowers.