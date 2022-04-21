Citizens distribute iftar meals to less privileged residents

KUWAIT: Ramadan always represents a chance for people to enhance their good deeds and helping those less fortunate to break their fast is an honorable act during the holy month. It would be common to see rows of expatriate workers lining up to receive Iftar meals prior to the Maghreb (sunset) prayers from food trucks placed near cooperative societies or auditoriums. The distribution of the food is streamlined with meals available free in line with the generous spirit of the holy month of Ramadan. – KUNA