Citizens weigh in on upcoming elections

KUWAIT: With the announcement of the legislative elections to be held on later this month, Kuwaiti citizens expressed delight and hope, calling the elections a pivotal point in the country’s political future. Abdullah Al-Hamar, a citizen, commented that the recent steps taken by the political leadership in Kuwait has revitalized the country’s political ambitions. “We are hoping that the outcome of these elections will help us steer Kuwait away from economic recession and help us achieve the new Kuwait 2035 vision and its sustained developmental goals.” He added that the government and the elected officials were in a race against time to combat corruption, calling it “the only road towards achievement.”

Meanwhile, Ghazi Al-Otaibi underlined education as an important area of concern for every citizen, calling it a pillar of development and awareness. “The responsibility of furthering education and ensuring its compatibility with the job market falls on both the government and the parliament.” Al-Otaibi also touched on other issues to be addressed including the housing crisis, unemployment and traffic congestion.

Speaking on the issues faced by corruption in the country, Nawaf Al-Fahad described the upcoming elections as a good opportunity for Kuwait, especially as the government has been keen to crack down on illegal activities of unauthorized primary elections, vote-buying and transfers in between constituencies. He also voiced hopes that there would be more elected representatives from the youth, as he felt that they were capable of facing challenges and contribute to laws that would enable the youth to assume senior positions and help transform the country.

Ahmad Al-Fadhli said that the qualities of observation, review and accountability were stepping-stones to success. He also stated that the new phase required shying away from harmful favoritism and hoped that the elections would bring in a phase of success and achievement.

Highlighting the role of women in Kuwait, Sarah Kamal said that “Kuwaiti women play an equally important role in society as men”. She added that she hoped that a number of female candidates could gain access to Abdullah Al-Salem Hall, calling on Kuwaiti women and youth to have faith in their own roles.

Meanwhile, Sheikha Abdulaziz added that collaboration, good intent and determination were vital in order to overcome hurdles and achieve the aspirations of the people of Kuwait. Abdulaziz urged voters to choose the right candidate and produce a parliament capable of shouldering responsibilities and facing challenges.

The citizens collectively agreed that for this election to achieve the desired reformation and development, it must adhere to the recent cabinet decisions-one aimed to improve and develop the life of the people in Kuwait. They also unanimously agreed that the legislative and executive authorities should work hand in hand in an optimal efficient way to achieve the aspirations of the people of Kuwait. The citizens also spoke at length about the issues that needed to be addressed in the upcoming legislative term, in the fields of housing, healthcare, and education to bring in progress, prosperity and development to the country.