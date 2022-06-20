Civil aviation inks cooperation deal with UN program

KUWAIT: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation, represented by the Meteorological Department, inked on Monday with the UN Human Settlement Programme a memorandum of understanding aimed at attaining objectives of the 2030 development agenda.

Director General Yousef Al-Fozan and Dr Amira Al-Hassan of the UN program signed the MoU at a ceremony attended by ambassadors, officials representing authorities and government departments.

Fozan said in a statement that the MoU is designed for achieving local development, tackling urban development issues and establishing cooperation for rendering residential areas in Kuwait sustainable. It stipulates exchange of studies on weather impact, namely dust storms, on the inhabited Kuwaiti areas. – KUNA