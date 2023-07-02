Co-op high school summer job program has KD 15,000 budget

KUWAIT: The Union of Consumer Cooperative Societies announced that each cooperative society will be accepting between 75 or 150 students in the newly approved paid part-time work program. The Ministry of Social Affairs had approved a proposal last month to allow tenth and eleventh grade high school students to work part-time at cooperative societies during July and August. Jobs will be open only for co-op shareholders’ children and grandchildren, he said, adding that around 10,000 students are eligible to apply.

Students can enroll to work for four hours a day at the cooperative societies in their areas of residence. Each student would receive a financial reward that varies between KD 100 and KD 200. The union announced Sunday that the program’s budget is KD 15,000, meaning that each cooperative society can hire 150 students with a reward of KD 100 or 75 students with a reward of KD 200. Participants in the program will be distributed to different departments within the cooperative society and will be provided with training and practical experience in the field.

They will learn skills such as how to organize, arrange and divide goods, maintain their cleanliness and track the expiry dates of goods. The program requires each participant to go to work daily and adhere to their specified hours while performing their tasks. Anyone who withdraws from the program will be deprived of the financial reward, said the union in a statement.