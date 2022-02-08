Co-ops or supermarkets? Shoppers talk their preferred shopping choice

By Ben Garcia

KUWAIT: In Kuwait, several choices are available for shoppers, from semi-government cooperative societies to supermarkets operated by private companies. Kuwait Times asked several shoppers whether they prefer to shop at co-ops or commercial supermarkets. Some shop at a particular place for convenience, while others choose their store depending on their taste, promotions, raffle draws or cheaper prices.

“I tried shopping in supermarkets, but I didn’t like it as I am not comfortable in crowded places. I prefer cooperative societies, where I can find fresher veggies and fruits,” said Farah, an Arab shopper. But familiarity is the number one reason why people prefer to shop in co-ops. “I don’t want to go to a place where I have to scan all the products before I can find what I want. I hate roaming around. I want to find my products quickly and I can trust only co-ops for that,” she noted.

If you are looking for promos and cheaper prices, supermarkets and hypermarkets are the place to be. “I like shopping in hypermarkets. I go to almost all supermarkets that offer discounts. I don’t frequent co-ops, as they have limited products. Hypermarkets have a variety of products at discounted prices,” said Bai Intan Al-Qallaf, who used to shop at co-ops but change habits when she found things were cheaper in hypermarkets.

Marilyn shops at supermarkets for a chance to win in raffle draws. “When one of the oldest supermarkets opened in Shuwaikh in 2000, I was addicted to shopping there almost every day with my husband for a chance to win in the raffle. Thank God, at least I won a television, but that was it. I shopped there till it closed in 2017 and shifted to a new location,” she said.