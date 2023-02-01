Collector offers glimpse of historic Kuwaiti flag piece circa 1936

The private collection of Abdullah Mohammad Bin Nasser contains a valuable piece offering a glimpse of the old Kuwaiti flag dating to circa 1936.

Bin Nasser acquired the historic flag during extensive tour and search for antiquities. The flag has a red and white color with an inscription of Kuwait and Shahada (profession of faith) on it in addition to a golden embroidery of the Amiri Crown, the state symbol back in the day.

The piece reflected the infancy of the modern State of Kuwait. Around the 1960s, it was replaced with the current flag colored in green, white, red, and black.