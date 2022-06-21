Company busted selling used phones as new

KUWAIT: Commerce and Industry Ministry inspectors raided a company for accused of committed commercial fraud. The company workers repaired used phones, then repackaged and sold them as new devices, the ministry said in a statement. The raid was made after days of surveillance, and a large quantity of phones were found in the company’s office, it added. The ministry is reviewing the company invoices to identify the shops which bought any if the phones to take action against them for the protection of consumers, the ministry concluded.

Fatal fire

Separately, a young man died in a Sulaibiya house fire, Kuwait Fire Force said on Tuesday. Sulaibkhat and Istiqlal fire stations responded to a call and battled the fire which had erupted on the first floor of the building. An investigation was opened to reveal the cause of the fire, KFF added.