Concert celebrates Vietnamese culture, traditional music

KUWAIT: The Embassy of Vietnam in Kuwait held on Tuesday a Vietnamese concert under the title of “Hello Vietnam” at Jumeirah Messilah Beach Hotel. During his speech, Vietnam Ambassador to Kuwait NGO Toan Thang expressed his overwhelming joy to host the Vietnamese concert on the occasion of the participation of Vietnamese companies in a hospitality and food exhibition in Kuwait to showcasing their products.

“The trade turnover of Vietnam and Kuwait is over $5.5 billion and I would like to bring it to a new height. Through ‘Hello Vietnam’, we would like to bring Viet Nam closer to you, to visit our country soon,” he added.

During the event, Vietnamese music was performed with Vietnamese traditional instruments. Dong Quang Vinh, one of the performers, is a Vietnamese artist, an experienced young conductor with years of conducting top orchestras Viet Nam nowadays. Born to a family of traditional music, he is also a soloist on different types of traditional musical instruments and has been invited to give performances on various international stages.

Vinh has conducted symphonies, concertos, and orchestral suites by composers from Bach, Handel, Vivaldi, Beethoven, and Mozart to Rachmaninoff, Debussy, Ravel, Carl Orff, and operas, musicals, and ballets such as “Swan Lake”, “The Nutcracker”, “Carmen”, “Les Miserables”, etc. He has also composed and arranged hundreds of classics and folk music of Viet Nam and abroad for domestic and international cultural and artistic exchanges.