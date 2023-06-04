Conference completes 10 successful colon and rectal surgeries

By Abdellatif Sharaa

KUWAIT: Kuwait Society of Colon and Rectal Surgery of Kuwait Medical Association held its first conference in cooperation with the health ministry and participation of several world experts from the USA and Ireland. Head of the Society Abdallah Ahmad Al-Haddad said the first conference of the Colon and Rectal Surgery Society was held over three consecutive days and had a surgical workshop during which 10 surgeries were carried out.

The surgeries were all related to the colon and return tumors and all were highly successful. He said the surgeries and lectures were held mornings from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm, followed by scientific lectures from 4:30 pm until 9:00 pm. He said the conference activities and operations were aimed at educating trainees. Complicated operations were done to manage colon and rectum diseases.

Haddad said that there was a lecture for Kuwait University in regards to the development of medical education in USA and the current changes. Haddad added that such workshops host world experts and they improve the quality level in the surgical field, adding that this happens through transfer of expertise, information exchange and training doctors.