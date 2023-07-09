Conference to discuss improving lives of persons with disabilities

KUWAIT: The General Secretariat of the Supreme Council for Planning and Development held a coordination meeting for a conference on improving the lives of persons with disabilities and their families (related to media, entertainment and health), to be held in its sixth edition in November. The conference is part of the New Kuwait 2035 vision and the framework of the joint agreement between the General Secretariat of the Supreme Council for Planning and Development and the Global Training Portal.

Secretary General of the Supreme Council for Planning and Development Khaled Mahdi said: “The case for persons with disabilities is considered a deserved and important file within the policies of our development plan, because it touches everyone.” He stressed Kuwait’s interest in all topics related to providing services to this category of people. Mahdi also emphasized the importance of the real integration of persons with disabilities at all levels as well as the public sector, private sector and other important sectors. “This inclusion is the basis for improving the lives of persons with disabilities,” he said.

The conference will focus on a set of axes, namely media, entertainment and health and will witness public debates, interactive scientific lectures, panel discussions and an exhibition accompanying the conference on themes related to it. Mahdi added the conference has many objectives, including increasing media awareness to contribute to changing stereotypes towards persons with disabilities and ensuring easy access for persons with disabilities to all entertainment places equally with the rest of society.

“The conference also aims to promote the mental health of persons with disabilities by ensuring their access to health services without difficulties and contributing to achieving the goals of the pillars of the New Kuwait 2035 vision and some articles of the International Convention for Persons with Disabilities. Moreover, we will be developing an interactive partnership between government agencies, the private sector, civil society institutions and individuals to adopt useful strategies to ensure improving the lives of persons with disabilities within the New Kuwait 2035 vision,” he explained. The conference is scheduled to be held from Nov 12 to 14.