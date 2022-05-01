Consumers urged to report commodity weight differences

By Nawara Fattahova

KUWAIT: The consumer protection department of the commerce ministry called on consumers to report any difference between the weight printed on the package and the actual weight of any commodity. Consumers should report the difference in weight to consumer protection offices present in all governorates. They can also send a video of the products being weighed to the emergency number of the consumer protection department – 55135135.

“In case we find a difference in weight, the company will be penalized. They will be fined and may be sent to the prosecution. According to the law, the seller should respect what’s printed on the packing or the invoice. All our centers and inspectors are working during the Eid holiday as part of the emergency team,” Mishal Al-Manea, President of the Kuwait Association for Consumer Protection, told Kuwait Times. He also noted a video that went viral on social media recently about the difference in the weights of bags of rice of various brands was shot in Saudi Arabia and not Kuwait.