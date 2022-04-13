Cool ways to stay efficient, productive and get entertained this Ramadan with the new HUAWEI nova 9 SE

Smartphones get a lot of heat for killing productivity. But If used right, a smartphone can be your best friend and productivity machine. They combine various different things into a single device. A smartphone is your go-to camera. It is your messaging device. You attend meetings with it. And for some people, it is their creative workhorse. You can make this Ramadan the most productive and memorable one with the newly launched HUAWEI nova 9 SE.

Never miss a moment

How do you make sure that you make the most out of Ramadan? The most important thing to do is to take pictures and cherish these gatherings with loved ones forever. Luckily, the new member of the HUAWEI nova 9 family improves the camera capabilities by a huge margin. That means you can preserve all these memories in crystal clear detail with the 108MP AI Quad Camera system, which comprises a 108MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP Bokeh lens, and a 2MP macro lens. With an impressive pixel count, the 108MP ultra-high-definition main camera gives you plenty of flexibility while shooting, and you don’t have to stop snapping after Iftar when the sun is down.

Thanks to Super Night Shot, the cameras on the HUAWEI nova 9 SE can take well-exposed pictures even when it is dark. Even the selfie camera is powerful enough to capture perfect selfies in low light.

66W HUAWEI SuperCharge to keep you going

With all the pictures, videos and enjoying your favourite Ramadan shows, or simply catching up with work and emails, you will need more power than ever. Still, there’s nothing to worry about, as the 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge gives more than enough power to keep you going. The HUAWEI nova 9 SE can be charged by 60 per cent in just 15 minutes or be fully charged in 36 minutes.

Let your creativity flow

You are more likely to have some spare time during Ramadan to try out some creative stuff. Whatever creative ideas you have, the sky is the limit with the HUAWEI nova 9 SE. You can easily record videos from different perspectives into seamless footage, anytime and anywhere, using the Continuous Front/Rear Recording. This can save a significant amount of your time by simplifying the editing process. Additionally, the phone supports Dual-View Video and Petal Clip, bringing you a richer and more interesting creative vlogging experience. Using Dual-View Video, you can record yourself with the selfie camera while describing the dishes in front of you with the rear cameras all at once.

Work and use different devices smartly

With EMUI 12, users can enjoy a buttery smooth experience even after using the device for a long period of time. Thanks to One Hop Connection via near field communications (NFC), the HUAWEI nova 9 SE can pair with other Huawei devices directly. The display can be wirelessly projected or mirrored to a HUAWEI Vision, providing an expanded view that is perfect for the entire household watching Ramadan shows and series. When pairing the HUAWEI nova 9 SE with a Huawei smartwatch, speaker or HUAWEI Vision, the experience is intuitive and effortless.

With the Distributed File System, HUAWEI nova 9 SE allows users to access files from a PC. Alternatively, users can send files between the smartphone and other Huawei devices via Huawei Share, or transfer MeeTime calls onto HUAWEI Vision and speak with up to 11 parties simultaneously by taking advantage of the larger display, camera, and speakers. This will make your work way easier during this Ramadan, be it in the office, at home or for hybrid work purposes.

All of these give you a flawless experience while connecting and interacting between multiple devices. If you feel like watching your Ramadan shows on a bigger screen while resting on your couch, you can connect your HUAWEI nova 9 SE with a HUAWEI Vision enabled TV for a more exciting viewing experience. While making video calls with all your family, transferring MeeTime calls to the TV can make it feel more intimate.

The trusted, innovative, user-friendly and secure AppGallery is available on the HUAWEI nova 9 SE, where you can easily navigate, explore, find and easily download a wide range of high-quality apps to help you stay productive and entertained during Ramadan. With 18 categories of diverse local and global apps available, it’s never been easier to find the app you want!

Moreover, the 6.78-inch HUAWEI FullView Display on the phone and the classic Star Orbit Ring design make this phone a stunner!

These are just some of the ways you can make this year’s Ramadan one of the best in your life. So, don’t forget to savour every moment of this wonderful month with your loved ones and the HUAWEI nova 9 SE.