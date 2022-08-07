Cost of bringing domestic workers

KUWAIT: The maximum cost for recruiting domestic workers has been set (excluding traveling ticket) and decided by the Minister of Commerce and Industry, Minister of Social Affairs and Development Fahad Al-Shraian.

The cost set for workers from the Philippines is KD 850, while that of Indians, Sri Lankans and Nepalese workers is KD 700. The cost of recruiting African workers is KD 500. The decision affirmed that those who violate these rules will be punished according to the law. The decision will be revised after six months.