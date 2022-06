KUWAIT: The appeals court overruled a criminal court ruling which had sentenced the suspect in the killing of Kuwaiti citizen Farah Akbar to death, and sentenced him to life in prison instead.

The suspect’s defense had denied premeditated murder intent in the case that rocked the Kuwaiti society.

The suspect was charged with kidnapping and murder after he was accused of kidnapping the victim in Sabah Al-Salem and stabbing her to death.