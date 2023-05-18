Court says ‘not competent to rule on stopping polls’

By B Izzak

KUWAIT: The Court of First Instance said on Thursday that it was not competent to rule on a motion demanding to halt the June 6 snap polls until the Constitutional Court rules on another petition demanding the reversal of a March 19 ruling that annulled the September 2022 election. The court said that halting the elections is a sovereign issue and the court has no powers to rule on it, adding that the elections are set to go ahead until the Constitutional Court is scheduled to settle the destiny of the 2022 National Assembly.

The Constitutional Court on March 19 annulled the September 2022 elections and scrapped the 2022 Assembly. In addition, it reinstated the 2020 National Assembly which was dissolved by HH the Amir in August 2022. Illustrating its verdict, the court said that it found the Amiri decree that dissolved the 2020 Assembly had violated the constitution. As a result, it cancelled the entire election process held on September 29, 2022 and scrapped the National Assembly which was elected on that date.

It also revived the 2020 Assembly. But HH the Amir, on a recommendation by the government decided to dissolve the 2020 Assembly for the second time and called for the June 6 polls. However, six members of the scrapped 2022 Assembly later filed a petition demanding that the Constitutional Court reverse its decision and re-install the 2022 Assembly. The Constitutional Court is scheduled to rule on the petition next Wednesday.

In the meantime, former MP Marzouk Al-Khalifa on Thursday denied that authorities barred him from running in the elections. Khalifa was released from jail on Monday after he was pardoned by HH the Amir from completing a two-year jail term for taking part in outlawed tribal primary elections.