COVID-19 bivalent booster available: Health Ministry

KUWAIT: The Health Ministry announced Tuesday that the Moderna COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccine is available at 16 locations around the country, starting from Wednesday February 1, 2023. The new booster provides protection against the original strain of the virus as well as the omicron variants.

Anyone over the age of 18 who has taken a second dose of any COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot is eligible to take the new booster, the ministry said. The names of the locations are:

Capital Health Zone:

– Shaikha Al-Sabah Clinic, Shamiya

– Jassem Al-Wazzan Clinic, Mansouriya

– Jaber Al-Ahmad Clinic 1

Hawally Health Zone:

– Salwa Specialized Clinic

– Mahmoud Hajji Haidar Clinic

– Rumaithiya Clinic

Farwaniya Health Zone

– Omariya Clinic

– Abdullah Al-Mubarak Clinic

– Al-Andalus Clinic

Ahmadi Health Zone

– Fintas Specialized Clinic

– Fahaheel Specialized Clinic

Mubarak Al-Kabeer Health Zone

– Al-Adan Specialized Clinic

Jahra Health Zone

– Al-Naeem Clinic

– Al-Oyoun Clinic

Jleeb Youth Center

Abdulrahman Al-Zaid Clinic (West Mishref)

* For main and doses only (first, second and booster)