COVID-19 panel meets to discuss latest developments

KUWAIT: The COVID-19 ministerial committee briefed yesterday Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah on the latest development concerning the coronavirus pandemic. In a meeting held in Seif Palace, Sheikh Hamad — also chair of the committee – was informed on the recent improvements in lowering infection rates nationwide as well as an increasing the number of those receiving booster vaccine jabs. The meeting also touched on government reports connected with the spread of COVID-19 in addition to decisions aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.

Kuwait reported 2,562 new COVID-19 cases yesterday in addition to one death and 5,406 recoveries. Meanwhile, the number of patients in ICUs reached 90, while the number of patients hospitalized dropped to 394. Total active cases also dropped to 35,446. The percentage of daily new cases to new tests dropped to 9.2 percent while the percentage of recovery reached 93.7 percent, according to the health ministry’s bulletin. In the meantime, the Ministry of Health has allowed staff to request annual leaves again starting from yesterday following the improvement of the health situation in Kuwait related to the COVID-19 pandemic.