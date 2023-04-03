Crown Prince calls on National Guard to recruit talent

KUWAIT: Representative of His Highness the Amir and the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has called on the National Guard to develop their human resources and enhance their expertise and skills. This came in a speech delivered by His Highness the Crown Prince during his visit to the National Guard headquarters Sunday evening, where he was accompanied by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

His Highness the Crown Prince also advised Guard personnel to support rehabilitation and training programs and recruit outstanding talent. His Highness also expressed pleasure over meeting Guard staff in the holy month of Ramadan, conveying greetings of His Highness the Amir. “We are following closely great efforts made by the National Guard members for our beloved Kuwait and its citizens,” said His Highness Crown Prince. He commended participation of the National Guard in a comprehensive awareness campaign to combat drugs and protect youth from this devastating curse.

“We are also proud of electing a Kuwaiti National Guard officer as one of best cybersecurity leaders in the Middle East and of the National Guard’s plans to host the conference of The International Association of Gendarmeries and Police Forces with Military Status in November 2023,” His Highness the Crown Prince said. He prayed to Allah the Almighty to bestow prosperity and excellence on all institutions of Kuwait and preserve the dear homeland under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir and the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Meanwhile, National Guard Undersecretary Staff Lt Gen Hashim Al-Refaie expressed pride and pleasure about His Highness the Crown Prince’s visit. On behalf of the National Guard President His Highness Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah, Vice President Sheikh Faisal Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and all staff, Lt Gen Refaie conveyed greetings to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad, His Highness the Crown Prince and Kuwaiti people on Ramadan. He said the wise approach of Kuwait’s leadership to visit military institutions, including the National Guard, cements military personnel’s authentic values and principles and boosts the staff’s determination and perseverance to preserve security of the homeland and its citizens.

“We all observe, as Kuwaiti people, the serious steps taken by the political leadership towards reform, development and construction,” he added. Refaie referred to achievements made over the past periods, including fulfilling cooperation strategy with the sisterly and friendly countries to host the aforementioned conference. Accompanied by First Deputy Prime Minister, Interior Minister and Acting Defense Minister Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and a number of senior state officials, His Highness the Crown Prince was presented a souvenir on this occasion during the visit. – KUNA