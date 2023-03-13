Crown Prince congratulates Kuwait Sadu Society for UNESCO recognition

KUWAIT: His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace on Monday Sheikha Bibi Duaij Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah, the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of Kuwait’s Al-Sadu Society. His Highness Sheikh Mishal congratulated Sheikha Bibi after the society received a certificate from UNESCO on the “Best Safeguarding Practices” file, which was the first Arab file presented for the best practice of preserving heritage. His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince praised the sincere work of Kuwait’s Al-Sadu Society to preserve the authentic Kuwaiti heritage, and wished her and the Society’s members continued success.

Source KUNA