Crown Prince expresses appreciation to Kuwaiti firemen’s sacrifices

KUWAIT: Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah paid a visit on Tuesday to the Kuwait Fire Force (KFF). His Highness the Crown Prince was accompanied by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and some senior officials of the State. His Highness the Crown Prince was received by First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Director General of the KFF Lieutenant General Khaled Al-Mekrad.

In a speech, His Highness the Crown Prince said, “we are pleased to visit the KFF, out of the appreciation of His Highness the Amir and ours to your honorable duties in order to save souls, and protect private and public properties”. The KFF staff sacrifice their souls so as to achieve safety and security, His Highness the Crown Prince said, referring to the KFF staff’s efforts made while dealing with the recent fire broke out at the airport and the Mubarakiya Market.

Sheikh Mishal said that the State of Kuwait, its institutions and people realize that the KFF is a main partner in maintaining security and safety of the society nationwide. His Highness the Crown Prince extolled KFF’s rapid response, with high professionalism and efficiency, to deal with crises, urging them to keep on precautionary trainings and cooperating with the State’s civil and military bodies. His Highness the Crown Prince also appealed to the staff of KFF to be keen on applying the safety standards in all public and government institutions.

His Highness the Crown Prince, who was presented with a souvenir marking this visit, reiterated providing support to the KFF to raise their readiness and the latest equipment to help them keep pace with the global standards. He instructed the KFF staff to intensify their inspecting tours and implement the law without any exceptions to avoid dangers. The Crown Prince finally prayed to Allah the Almighty to maintain the dear homeland and keep it an oasis of security and safety under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

Meanwhile, Mekrad delivered a speech, welcoming His Highness the Crown Prince, His Highness the Prime Minister and some other senior officials. Mekrad congratulated His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Crown Prince and His Highness the Prime Minister as well as senior officials on the holy month of Ramadan, wishing permanent good health to His Highness the Amir. He stressed that the KFF staff vow to protect souls and properties in the dear homeland through their readiness to face crises, disasters and accidents.

He affirmed that the staff show their allegiance to their Amir and homeland, and fully cooperate with military and civil bodies of the State to overcome any disasters or accidents. Mekrad thanked the political leadership for permanent support offered to the military personnel. Finally, a documentary on KFF achievements was displayed. – KUNA