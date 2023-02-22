Crown Prince holds new Cabinet discussions with former premiers

His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace on Wednesday former prime ministers His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah and His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah as part of the traditional discussions usually held ahead of forming the new Cabinet.

His Highness the Crown Prince also made a phone call with former premier His Highness Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah and met with Prime Minister His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah as part of the same discussions.