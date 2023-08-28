Crown Prince in Britain to mark 70th ‘versary of investment office

LONDON: HH the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah arrived in Britain on Monday to attend and sponsor a ceremony marking the 70th anniversary of the inception of Kuwait Investment Office, the London branch of the country’s sovereign wealth fund. The visit comes on an invitation by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. HH Sheikh Mishal was welcomed upon arrival by Kuwait’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom Bader Al-Awadhi and Kuwait Investment Authority Managing Director Ghanem Al-Ghunaiman, in addition to a number of Kuwaiti and British diplomats and officials.

HH the Crown Prince’s accompanying delegation comprises of Deputy Prime Minister, Oil Minister, Minister of State for Economic and Investment Affairs and Acting Finance Minister Dr Saad Al-Barrak, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Al-Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and senior state officials.

HH the Crown Prince was seen off at Kuwait airport by National Assembly Speaker Ahmad Al-Saadoun, HH Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Head of the Crown Prince’s Diwan Sheikh Ahmad Al-Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, HH Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al-Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior and Acting Minister of Defense Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Minister of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Mohammad Al-Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah and senior state officials.

Kuwait’s Ambassador to Britain Bader Al-Awadhi affirmed that the historic visit of HH the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal to Britain reflects the deep ties between the two countries. In a statement to KUNA on Monday, Awadhi said HH the Crown Prince’s visit comes at the invitation of British Prime Minister Sunak to mark the 70th anniversary of establishing the Kuwait Investment Office in London.

Awadhi praised Britain’s interest in welcoming and receiving HH the Crown Prince and working together with the Kuwaiti side to achieve the desired results of this visit, which will undoubtedly contribute to strengthening the cooperation and strategic partnership between the two friendly countries, relations that linked them through the past eras and decades, leading to a historical stage that spanned more than 124 years.

“His Highness’ visit will strengthen the existing relations between Kuwait and Britain and will open new horizons for cooperation in the economic, security and cultural fields in a way that will reflect the reality of the strategic relations,” Awadhi said. “The British government and people highly value the distinguished and important role played by His Highness the Crown Prince in strengthening the bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two countries, especially after his historic participation in the funeral ceremony held in Britain on the death of Queen Elizabeth II in October 2022 and the coronation ceremony of King Charles III as King of the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland in May,” he added. – KUNA