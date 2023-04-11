Crown Prince lauds Blind Association’s various contributions

KUWAIT: Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah visited the Kuwait Blind Association on Monday. His Highness the Crown Prince delivered a speech, in which he conveyed greetings of His Highness the Amir to the association’s members on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

His Highness the Crown Prince wished every success to the association under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir. His Highness congratulated the association on its 50th anniversary, as well as on its efforts and contributions on social, cultural, academic and sport levels, especially the distribution of Braille-system Quran copies both locally and abroad.

During the visit, His Highness the Crown Prince was accompanied by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al-Nawaf Al-Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister, Interior Minister and Acting Defense Minister Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad, as well as senior state officials. His Highness the Crown Prince was received by Minister of Social Affairs, Woman and Child Affairs Mai Al-Baghli. Chairman of the Association Fayez Al-Azmi welcomed His Highness the Crown Prince, conveying his congratulations and greetings to His Highness the Amir on Ramadan. – KUNA