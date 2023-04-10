Crown Prince lauds Nabat Poets’ Diwaniya’s digitization efforts

KUWAIT: Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, accompanied by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah visited the Nabat Poets’ Diwaniya on Sunday evening. They were welcomed by Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah and Secretary and Director of the Diwaniya Nassar Al-Khamsan.

His Highness the Amir’s Representative congratulated — in a speech on this annual occasion — the audience on the holy month of Ramadan and conveyed to them greetings of His Highness the Amir. He praised the Diwaniya as a great edifice for conserving literary heritage, social traditions and national identity of the country. His Highness the Amir’s Representative spoke highly of the Nabat poets’ noble message and eloquent poetry, which cement the national and religious allegiances.

He also commended efforts of the Diwaniya to digitize the traditional Nabati poetry, keep abreast with the advancement of information technology and tap into the experience of the Ministry of Information in this regard. His Highness the Amir’s Representative called on Diwaniya members to adhere to the rules and parameters of Nabati poetry, continue excelling in producing creative poems and organize more competitions and symposia.

He urged the Diwaniya to encourage young poets to adopt this style of poetry and publicize it via traditional and modern mass media. Secretary and Director of the Diwaniya Khamsan expressed — on behalf of Diwaniya members — best wishes for His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Amir’s Representative and Crown Prince and the audience. He read a Nabati poem welcoming the visit of His Highness the Amir’s Representative and Crown Prince, His Highness the Prime Minister and other Sheikhs attending.

Khamsan paid homage to late Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah who founded the Diwaniya in 1977 and late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who offered essential support to the Diwaniya and its members. His Highness the Amir’s Representative and Crown Prince was also accompanied by First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior and Acting Minister of Defense Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and other senior state officials. – KUNA