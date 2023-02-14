Crown Prince patronizes KFAS prizes ceremony

KUWAIT: Under the auspices and attendance of His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Director-General of the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS) organized on Tuesday its prizes Award ceremony for the years 2020-2021, as well as Al-Sumait Prize for African Development in the fields of education and health at Bayan Palace.

His Highness the Crown Prince arrived to the ceremony location, and received with warmth and hospitality by KFAS Director-General Dr Khaled Mohammad Al-Fadhel, and board members. In a speech Al-Fadhel gave during the ceremony, he hailed the wise leadership and continuous support of His Highness the Crown Prince to KFAS, expressing his deepest thanks and gratitude to his attendance and patronage of this ceremony.

The ceremony was attended by the Head of the Diwan of His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Director of the Office of His Highness the Crown Prince, retired Lieutenant General Jamal Mohammad Al-Theyab, and the Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs at the Office of His Highness the Crown Prince Mazen Essa Al-Issa.

His Highness the Crown Prince distributed the prizes to the winners of the KFAS prizes, and winners of Al-Sumait Prize for African Development. Later, a documentary film was shown about the inclusion KFAS among the historical buildings in the State of Kuwait. Al-Fadhel handed His Highness the Crown Prince a gist representing a model of the institution’s building. – KUNA