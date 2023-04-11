Crown Prince praises Disabled Sports Club for supporting athletes

KUWAIT: Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, accompanied by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, visited on Monday the Kuwait Disabled Sport Club (KDSC).

They were warmly welcomed by Minister of Information and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, Acting Director General of the Public Authority for Sport Faisal Nasser Al-Yateem and KDSC Chairman Shafi Al-Hajeri. His Highness the Amir’s Representative and Crown Prince delivered a speech, in which he conveyed greetings of His Highness the Amir to KDSC members on the holy month of Ramadan.

He wished every success to the club under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir. KDSC Chairman expressed his best wishes for His Highness the Amir Representative, appreciating the limitless support from the State for the Club and its board and members. He lauded the national partnership between the Club and the Public Authority for Sport which helped Kuwaiti athletes make outstanding achievements on the regional and international levels.

During his visit, His Highness the Amir’s Representative was also accompanied by First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior and Acting Minister of Defense Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and other senior State officials. – KUNA