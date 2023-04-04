Crown Prince prompts fire force to enhance cooperation with allies

KUWAIT: Representative of His Highness the Amir and the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has urged the Kuwait Fire Force (KFF) staff to enhance awareness on basic rules of safety and means of protection. This came in a speech delivered by His Highness Monday evening during a visit to the KFF headquarters, conveying greetings of His Highness the Amir to the staff on Ramadan.

His Highness the Crown Prince was accompanied by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. Received by First Deputy Prime Minister, Interior Minister and Acting Defense Minister Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and KFF Director General Lt Gen Khaled Al-Mekrad, His Highness the Crown Prince advised the staff to be always be prepared and continue organizing joint drills as well as raise efficiency of the KFF personnel through continued training.

His Highness also urged staff to continuously develop the ministry’s work system and boosting cooperation with peers in friendly countries. His Highness recommended staff to set plans to avoid fire eruptions, mainly in industrial zones, due to the high temperature in the summer. His Highness Sheikh Mishal asked staff to intensify inspection tours and ensure applying safety standards in all facilities and punish by law those who violate approved requirements, without any exception, affirming the political leadership’s support in this regard. His Highness voiced appreciation to KFF for its effort in safeguarding FIFA 2022 World Cup Championship in Qatar and in partaking in rescue operations in the areas affected by the recent earthquake in Turkey. – KUNA