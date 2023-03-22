Crown Prince receives Al-Mubarakiya’s team

KUWAIT: His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Wednesday received Palace members of consultative team overseeing the post-fire rehabilitation and development of the Al-Mubarakiya Market. The team is made up of President of the Voluntary Work Center Sheikha Amthal Al-Ahmad AlJaber Al-Sabah, Director General of Kuwait Municipality Eng Ahmad Al-Manfouhi, Consultant at the Center of Research Studies on Kuwait (CRSK) Eng. Ali Al-Fadhel, Researcher of Kuwaiti history and heritage Fahad Abduljaleel.

As per leadership directives, the team briefed His Highness the Crown Prince on the progress of the project to rebuild the residence of Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal. The site, first launched by late Saudi King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud at Al-Enezeh alleyway at Al-Mubarakiya, has been transformed into a museum reflecting the deep-rooted relations between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. – KUNA