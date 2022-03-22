Crown Prince receives Canada’s Gov General

KUWAIT: His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received earlier on Tuesday in Bayan Palace Canada’s Governor General Mary Jeannie May Simon, and Chief of the Defense Staff, on the occasion of their official visit to the country. They tackled the deep-rooted bilateral ties between both nations and means to develop and boost them in all fields.

The meeting was attended by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Counsellor at His Highness the Prime Minister Diwan Sheikh Basel Humoud Al-Sabah, Director of His Highness the Crown Prince Office retired Lieutenant General Jamal Mohammad Al-Theyab, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary at His Highness the Crown Prince Diwan Mazen Essa Al-Essa, Ambassador of Kuwait to Canada Reem Mohammad Al-Khaled, and Deputy Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Americas Affairs Counsellor Nawaf Abdullatif Al-Ahmad. – KUNA