Crown Prince receives certificate for Sheikh Sabah’s Jerusalem endowment

KUWAIT: His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Al-Quds Fund and Endowment Prince Turki Al-Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Al-Quds Fund and Endowment Munib Al-Masry, at Bayan Palace on Wednesday. During the reception, they handed His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad, His Highness the late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah’s certificate of endowment in Jerusalem and the annual report of Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah’s charitable program. Senior officials of the diwans of His Highness the Amir and His Highness the Crown Prince attended the meeting.
