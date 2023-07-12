Crown Prince receives letter to attend Gulf summit in Jeddah

KUWAIT: HH the Crown Prince Sheikh Meshaal Al-Hamad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace on Wednesday a letter addressed to HH the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Hamad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, King of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to participate in the 18th consultative meeting with the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), as well as to attend the GCC summit with the Central Asian countries scheduled to be held in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on July 19, 2023.

The two invitations were delivered to by the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the state of Kuwait, Prince Sultan bin Saad bin Khaled Al-Saud. The meeting was attended by the Head of the Court of His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Ahmed Abdullah Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, HH the Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Undersecretary of the Amiri Diwan and Director of the Office of HH the Amir of Kuwait, Ambassador Ahmed Fahd Al-Fahad, Director of the Office of HH the Crown Prince, Lieutenant General Jamal Mohammed Al-Diab, and Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs at the Office of HH the Crown Prince, Mazen Issa Al-Issa. — KUNA